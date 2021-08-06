Autumn Miscellany

Ten photos taken in Otago/Southland in autumn, with one exception taken in early winter. All pictures I thought I mightn’t use if I didn’t collect them into a single post and get them online – hope you don’t mind some variety! New Zealand.

Yellow leaf that I liked the look of.

In the tropical part of the winter garden glasshouse, Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Detail from the rock garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden.

My last photo of the pretty toadstool I found locally, on a roadside verge.

Firewood pile at the far end of the Colchicum field.

Young native lancewood tree with big ambitions. Winter, Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Stooks in Southland. ~by Nigel.

Rosehips ~for fun I applied radial blur 🙂

Water sprinklers in a field near Millers Flat, Central Otago. ~by Nigel.

Snail Vine, tropical part of the winter garden glasshouse, Dunedin Botanic Garden.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)