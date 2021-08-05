Lichen liking local lions

Out on the edge of town, two lions are loyal guardians of the owner’s driveway, the same property that has a Colchicum field that I’ve featured in previous posts. I took these photos when I went for a local wander on 29 March, a lovely autumn day when I took way more photos than I’d usually take on a single walk! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Stately and steadfast, I like these lions.

Not keen on this more modern white lion, one of another entry-guarding pair that live closer to Dunedin. The creature appears aghast at his own presentation, poor thing. My OH says they are naff!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)