Lichen liking local lions

Out on the edge of town, two lions are loyal guardians of the owner’s driveway, the same property that has a Colchicum field that I’ve featured in previous posts. I took these photos when I went for a local wander on 29 March, a lovely autumn day when I took way more photos than I’d usually take on a single walk! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Stately and steadfast, I like these lions.
Not keen on this more modern white lion, one of another entry-guarding pair that live closer to Dunedin. The creature appears aghast at his own presentation, poor thing. My OH says they are naff!
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
I like the stately and lichen crusted ones, and their aged pedestals.
Your lions are taking me down memory lane, Liz. In our previous neighborhood first one, then two, then a whole bunch of home owners installed them, and they were mostly naff! (I had to look that up.)
Lovely ‘literation, Liz. “Naff” means tacky?
