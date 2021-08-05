Lichen liking local lions

Out on the edge of town, two lions are loyal guardians of the owner’s driveway, the same property that has a Colchicum field that I’ve featured in previous posts. I took these photos when I went for a local wander on 29 March, a lovely autumn day when I took way more photos than I’d usually take on a single walk! Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Stately and steadfast, I like these lions.

Not keen on this more modern white lion, one of another entry-guarding pair that live closer to Dunedin. The creature appears aghast at his own presentation, poor thing. My OH says they are naff!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

2 thoughts on “Lichen liking local lions

Add yours

  1. I like the stately and lichen crusted ones, and their aged pedestals.

    Your lions are taking me down memory lane, Liz. In our previous neighborhood first one, then two, then a whole bunch of home owners installed them, and they were mostly naff! (I had to look that up.)

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: