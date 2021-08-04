Fixated

A lion rests either side of a short ramp leading to the Dunedin Botanic Garden winter garden glasshouse. One lion slumbers while the other regards visitors with fixed stare. I photographed them on 12 May 2021. Unusually for me I tried b&w and sepia, concluding I didn’t like b&w but I did like the sepia. New Zealand.

Here’s a photo of the glasshouse taken 09 Oct 2020. You can clearly see the position occupied by the two lions. Fyi the blue umbrella roof is the cafe, next door is the information centre.

~please click on the photo to enlarge

The east wing is to the left. Further info about the winter garden glasshouse.

Lions in colour …

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

4 thoughts on “Fixated

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: