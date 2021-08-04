A lion rests either side of a short ramp leading to the Dunedin Botanic Garden winter garden glasshouse. One lion slumbers while the other regards visitors with fixed stare. I photographed them on 12 May 2021. Unusually for me I tried b&w and sepia, concluding I didn’t like b&w but I did like the sepia. New Zealand.

Here’s a photo of the glasshouse taken 09 Oct 2020. You can clearly see the position occupied by the two lions. Fyi the blue umbrella roof is the cafe, next door is the information centre.

~please click on the photo to enlarge

The east wing is to the left. Further info about the winter garden glasshouse.

Lions in colour …

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)