The Dunedin Botanic Garden has a few patches of native Gunnera; this is a groundcover plant and couldn’t be more different from the exotic species ~huge plants with enormous stems and leaves! Our native Gunnera prorepens has beautiful spikes of red berries in autumn, I took these photos on 29 April 2021. New Zealand.

More information: a 2016 article from the ODT, Romping away with moisture.

Here the Gunnera prorepens complements the Veronica sp. (Hebe) perfectly.

Next photo gives you a closer look at the berries. Two spikes are reasonably in focus. Click on the photo to enlarge – you may need to click twice to fully enlarge.

For comparison here’s the leaf and stem of an exotic Gunnera.

I took the photo at Maple Glen Garden in Southland on 04 April.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)