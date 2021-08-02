Eastern Rosella

Introduced to New Zealand from Australia, these noisy bright intruders are fun to try and spot. Usually I can’t see them or only get brief glimpses because they typically fly around high in the canopy. I grew up in the Far North and saw them regularly in that much warmer region.

We rarely come across them down south but wild rosellas do hang around the Botanic Garden in Dunedin. I was photographing this gum tree and was amazed to see a rosella parrot perched on a branch! The gum is Australian but located in the South African plant collection area. Visited 29 April 2021.

If you’d like to know more about Eastern Rosellas, here’s a link.

Myrtaceae. Eucalyptus globulus. Tasmanian blue gum.

Australia (Vic, Tas, SA, NSW).

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)