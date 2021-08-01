Applause for Paws

There’s a variety of kangaroo paw plants grown in the Australia plant collection at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Some fairly large beds are in close proximity to the bird aviaries and put on a great show when in flower. I took these photos on 29 April 2021, same visit as the plant and bird photos from yesterday.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Kangaroo Paw Flowers ~ Australian plant
29 April. Autumn.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
They do look like paws. 🙂
They do, Steve 😀 Very cool flowers!
Glad I pawsed to look, interesting flowers.
Glad you dropped by, you made me laugh! thank you 😀
It never had occurred to me that kangaroos have paws. I don’t know what I thought they had, but ‘paws’ wasn’t it. Once I’d found some photos of their paws, the name of the flower made sense. They certainly are pretty.
They’re very pretty flowers and come in a good range of colours and plant sizes. I’ve seen them outside of Australia, specifically in mass plantings at Los Angeles which looked tremendous (LA also had mass plantings of NZ coloured flaxes and they also looked great).
