Applause for Paws

There’s a variety of kangaroo paw plants grown in the Australia plant collection at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Some fairly large beds are in close proximity to the bird aviaries and put on a great show when in flower. I took these photos on 29 April 2021, same visit as the plant and bird photos from yesterday.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Kangaroo Paw Flowers ~ Australian plant

29 April. Autumn.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

6 thoughts on “Applause for Paws

Add yours

  3. It never had occurred to me that kangaroos have paws. I don’t know what I thought they had, but ‘paws’ wasn’t it. Once I’d found some photos of their paws, the name of the flower made sense. They certainly are pretty.

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. They’re very pretty flowers and come in a good range of colours and plant sizes. I’ve seen them outside of Australia, specifically in mass plantings at Los Angeles which looked tremendous (LA also had mass plantings of NZ coloured flaxes and they also looked great).

      Like

      Reply

