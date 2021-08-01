Applause for Paws

There’s a variety of kangaroo paw plants grown in the Australia plant collection at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Some fairly large beds are in close proximity to the bird aviaries and put on a great show when in flower. I took these photos on 29 April 2021, same visit as the plant and bird photos from yesterday.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Kangaroo Paw Flowers ~ Australian plant

29 April. Autumn.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)