Evergreen

The bird aviaries and the Australia plant collection share the same general area at Dunedin Botanic Garden, they’re always fun to visit. Among the bird mix are various Australian cockatoos, and macaws; the noise can be pretty raucous! Dunedin, New Zealand. Visited 29 April 2021.

An Australian member of the Restio. family.

This red-tailed black cockatoo is keen to make Nigel’s acquaintance…

A sulphur-crested cockatoo wants to say hello, probably the one that talks…

~because Nigel’s gaze gets diverted to the white cockatoo.

Sulphur-crested cockatoo, quite a character!

Acacia ‘Green Mist’. Very feathery-fine soft foliage, lovely plant.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

