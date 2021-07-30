Cinnamon Mushrooms

I was surprised and delighted to come across these beautiful cinnamon-coloured mushrooms growing in rough grass at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 29 April 2021 (autumn in New Zealand). I didn’t see any others like them.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
keywords: toadstools, fungi

6 thoughts on “Cinnamon Mushrooms

Add yours

    1. They looked really lovely, it was an unexpected pleasure to see them! I’d hoped I might spot some interesting fungi that day but at this point I’d given up .. when hey presto these turned up!

      Like

      Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: