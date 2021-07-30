Cinnamon Mushrooms

I was surprised and delighted to come across these beautiful cinnamon-coloured mushrooms growing in rough grass at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 29 April 2021 (autumn in New Zealand). I didn’t see any others like them.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
keywords: toadstools, fungi
Very nice, Liz, and dinner rolls first popped into my mind, too.
The smoothness is as appealing as the color; they’re really quite attractive.
They looked really lovely, it was an unexpected pleasure to see them! I’d hoped I might spot some interesting fungi that day but at this point I’d given up .. when hey presto these turned up!
They look like a lot of little bread rolls! I like the colour of them. 🙂
Lovely colour indeed. Cute little rolls, or in my case they make me think of brown eggs!
Oh. yes! Some are definitely egg-shaped and just the right colour!
