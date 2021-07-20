Bright Beauty Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Orange Snowball Cactus, 10 April. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 3 thoughts on “Bright Beauty” Add yours I take it that this is a small cactus. 🙂 Lovely orange. LikeLike Reply I was delighted by the brightness of the orange! I’m suspicious the sign may relate to another nearby cactus – they’re grouped in families; from looking online this cactus appears to be Rebutia muscula 😀 ~a pretty cool name for a little ‘un! [It appears there’s a small metal label right behind the snowball cactus and that’s probably the correct tag for it.] LikeLiked by 1 person Reply It does appear to the side. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
I take it that this is a small cactus. 🙂 Lovely orange.
LikeLike
I was delighted by the brightness of the orange! I’m suspicious the sign may relate to another nearby cactus – they’re grouped in families; from looking online this cactus appears to be Rebutia muscula 😀 ~a pretty cool name for a little ‘un! [It appears there’s a small metal label right behind the snowball cactus and that’s probably the correct tag for it.]
LikeLiked by 1 person
It does appear to the side.
LikeLiked by 1 person