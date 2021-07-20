Bright Beauty

Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Orange Snowball Cactus, 10 April.

3 thoughts on “Bright Beauty

    1. I was delighted by the brightness of the orange! I’m suspicious the sign may relate to another nearby cactus – they’re grouped in families; from looking online this cactus appears to be Rebutia muscula 😀 ~a pretty cool name for a little ‘un! [It appears there’s a small metal label right behind the snowball cactus and that’s probably the correct tag for it.]

