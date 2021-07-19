Autumn Love

Autumn nature photos from a local walk I did on 29 March, all taken in the vicinity of the Colchicum (autumn crocus) field, on the edge of town near the plant nursery. The dahlias are on the ‘road’ side of the fence that contains the Colchicum field. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

In the next photo you can see a blur of Colchicum behind the pretty dahlia flower.

Colchicum, a ‘pocket’ area from a different part of the field.

All the following photos were taken from the opposite side of the road.

The toadstool grew in the roadside verge. There’s a beautiful patch of woodland in a pastoral field on this side of the road. Sometimes cattle graze there.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)