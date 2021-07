Native silver beech forest near our home. Is that Little Red Riding Hood? Oh no, just Liz with red hat and folded down hood with red liner. Off for a wander on 23 May. Black Gully Reserve, Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand.

Here’s a few photos I took on the day. A miniature pool of water was right in the middle of the walking track (2 photos) and a view up into the tree canopy.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)