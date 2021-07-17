This bright autumn foliage looked dazzling against the gorgeous blue sky ~further along our street on 06 May and the last photos from my walk that day. My title’s derived from the first photo which made me think of traffic lights, the way the colours graduate from red, to amber, and then a little more green showing further back. OH snorted at this idea so maybe I’m just colour-crazy! 😀 Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
It would be very appropriate for you to be colour-crazy, given the title of your blog – and I might just join you in that craziness, hehe!
Oh good! The first photo also made me think of a type of ice-block or popsicle (on a stick, I’m not sure how you refer to them in the uk) that were in stripes of red, amber and green and were called traffic light ice-blocks 🙂
Great autumn colors indeed.
Do you happen to know if on average your native trees turn as colorful in the autumn as the trees that the British settlers planted?
Very few of our natives are deciduous. “Of the New Zealand woody flora”… “Only 11 species are consistently fully winter deciduous (adults are entirely leafless, or nearly so, towards the end of winter)” ~from https://www.nzpcn.org.nz/flora/vascular/flowering-plants/deciduous-plants/
Well, you ended up stopping and then going again, didn’t you? Point proven!
Hehe, I didn’t think of that! 😀
