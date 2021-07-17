This bright autumn foliage looked dazzling against the gorgeous blue sky ~further along our street on 06 May and the last photos from my walk that day. My title’s derived from the first photo which made me think of traffic lights, the way the colours graduate from red, to amber, and then a little more green showing further back. OH snorted at this idea so maybe I’m just colour-crazy! 😀 Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)