Traffic Lights

This bright autumn foliage looked dazzling against the gorgeous blue sky ~further along our street on 06 May and the last photos from my walk that day. My title’s derived from the first photo which made me think of traffic lights, the way the colours graduate from red, to amber, and then a little more green showing further back. OH snorted at this idea so maybe I’m just colour-crazy! 😀 Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

6 thoughts on “Traffic Lights

Add yours

  1. It would be very appropriate for you to be colour-crazy, given the title of your blog – and I might just join you in that craziness, hehe!

    Liked by 1 person

    Reply

    1. Oh good! The first photo also made me think of a type of ice-block or popsicle (on a stick, I’m not sure how you refer to them in the uk) that were in stripes of red, amber and green and were called traffic light ice-blocks 🙂

      Like

      Reply

