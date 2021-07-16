Local Church

Love this church which sits in the residential area further along our street. The two other churches in town are near the shops. I feel more connection with this one, abiding with us in our neighbourhood. Its simple, white, classic style feels welcoming and familiar. Photos taken in autumn, 06 May. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

One thought on “Local Church

Add yours

  1. Did some local rapscallion steal one of the hinges or does that represent the portion of the town’s citizens who are unhinged? 🙂 The church does appear very welcoming.

    Like

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: