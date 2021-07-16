Local Church

Love this church which sits in the residential area further along our street. The two other churches in town are near the shops. I feel more connection with this one, abiding with us in our neighbourhood. Its simple, white, classic style feels welcoming and familiar. Photos taken in autumn, 06 May. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)