Local Church

Love this church which sits in the residential area further along our street. The two other churches in town are near the shops. I feel more connection with this one, abiding with us in our neighbourhood. Its simple, white, classic style feels welcoming and familiar. Photos taken in autumn, 06 May. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
Did some local rapscallion steal one of the hinges or does that represent the portion of the town’s citizens who are unhinged? 🙂 The church does appear very welcoming.
