Fab Foliage

Shrubs, trees and leaves flaunting autumn colour in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand on 06 May. These were taken the day after I took the Green and Gold photos I showed you yesterday.

Our native Hebe speciosa, now called Veronica speciosa.
~planted on a property boundary further up our street.

Really interesting-looking species, I always want to photo them when I see them!

Cute little maple tree in a local pocket park, a particular favourite.

Detail photo, tousled red foliage near the church.

Here’s the church steeple!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

