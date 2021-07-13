Fab Foliage

Shrubs, trees and leaves flaunting autumn colour in Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand on 06 May. These were taken the day after I took the Green and Gold photos I showed you yesterday.
Our native Hebe speciosa, now called Veronica speciosa.
~planted on a property boundary further up our street.
Really interesting-looking species, I always want to photo them when I see them!
Cute little maple tree in a local pocket park, a particular favourite.
Detail photo, tousled red foliage near the church.
Here’s the church steeple!
