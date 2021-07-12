Green and Gold

Mostly green and gold. Autumn photos taken 05 May in the late afternoon and near sunset, from a street on the outer edge of Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Click on any photo to enlarge.

~ same tree taken again during the golden light phase close to sunset.

The other side of the street, farmland from here on.

The Blue Mountains, slopes meeting the grassy flats of Tapanui.

Further along the same street, love the bright colours and varied textures.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

