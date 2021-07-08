Joseph’s Coat

We had a wonderful autumn season and I did several walks up our street on fine days to take photos of beautiful foliage. These are from a walk on 06 May. My title refers to the biblical ‘coat of many colours’ that Jacob bestowed on his favourite son Joseph. The range of colours displayed in these leaves made me think of the coat!

Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Click on any photo to enlarge.

I’ve done minimal cropping of some images, no other editing.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

4 thoughts on “Joseph’s Coat

  1. I do love autumn and its colors; these are beautiful. We’re in the height of our green season right now. Spring flowers are fading or are gone, and some of the autumn flowers are just developing. It’s fun to see these, and think about cooler days.

