It Only Takes One

Got your attention? This is one of my favourite roses at Dunedin Botanic Garden; name is ‘Wild Cat’. The flowers of ‘Wild Cat’ were looking stupendous when I visited on 10 April 2021, our autumn. New Zealand.

Rose info: Floribunda, Dickson, UK pre 2009.

Now I’d like to show you a wonderful b&w photo of gulls + related poem,

and bonus ~a spoonbill poem 🙂

The purpose of my visit was to see the Birds’n Words exhibition at the information centre: the exhibition included poems by friend Kay McKenzie Cooke. ~photography was a challenge due to lights and reflections.

I hope you’ll take a moment to look at this wonderful gull photo by professional photographer Simone Jackson and read the related poem by Kay McKenzie Cooke. I really love this photo+poem collaboration.

Order Disrupted

~ by Kay McKenzie Cooke

If you’re in Dunedin this month of July, you can go to the Public Library to see the exhibition for yourself! Find it at the Ground Floor Living Hub, and entry is free.

Here’s the spoonbill poem (also by Kay) and the exhibition description…

Text and images for this post by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)