Winter Dawn Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. 05 July 2021. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 2 thoughts on “Winter Dawn” Add yours What a wonderful sky! 🙂 LikeLiked by 1 person Reply It was great but I nearly missed it because I had my back to the outdoors and was staring at my laptop screen .. how sad is that? Happily I turned around at pretty much the last moment 😀 LikeLike Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
What a wonderful sky! 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
It was great but I nearly missed it because I had my back to the outdoors and was staring at my laptop screen .. how sad is that? Happily I turned around at pretty much the last moment 😀
LikeLike