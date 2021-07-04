Haemanthus sp. South African collection, Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand.29 April 2021. Aka ‘blood lily’. Click on photo to enlarge. Share this:TwitterFacebookLike this:Like Loading... Related 4 thoughts on “Haemanthus sp.” Add yours Looks like the petals are swirling in the wind or even swaying gently in water – it’s making my imagination get carried away, hehe! LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Oh I know, I was the same! I remember saying to Nigel that the flower is like an undersea coral or anemone 🙂 LikeLike Reply This is almost exactly the color of the Cape Honeysuckle, another South African native that does well here in Texas. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Oh right! I’ve seen that up in the warmer north of NZ and it’s a pretty plant when in flower. The first online result I got was a NZ weed site! Seems that seeding isn’t a problem here but the stems root where they touch the ground so that can be a problem if people do stupid stuff like dumping trimmings in the countryside. LikeLiked by 1 person Reply Leave a Reply Cancel reply Enter your comment here... Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in: Email (required) (Address never made public) Name (required) Website You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Google account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Twitter account. ( Log Out / Change ) You are commenting using your Facebook account. ( Log Out / Change ) Cancel Connecting to %s Notify me of new comments via email. Notify me of new posts via email.
Looks like the petals are swirling in the wind or even swaying gently in water – it’s making my imagination get carried away, hehe!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh I know, I was the same! I remember saying to Nigel that the flower is like an undersea coral or anemone 🙂
LikeLike
This is almost exactly the color of the Cape Honeysuckle, another South African native that does well here in Texas.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh right! I’ve seen that up in the warmer north of NZ and it’s a pretty plant when in flower. The first online result I got was a NZ weed site! Seems that seeding isn’t a problem here but the stems root where they touch the ground so that can be a problem if people do stupid stuff like dumping trimmings in the countryside.
LikeLiked by 1 person