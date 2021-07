I was amazed to find this profusion of glorious golden yellow Libertia berries in the native collection at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 29 April 2021 (autumn in New Zealand). I’d say these are Libertia ixioides. Click on any photo to enlarge.

Beautiful native lancewood tree in among the berries.

Two lancewoods that look like they’re wading through the berries!

~ or twirling 🙂

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)