Bush Walking

This is what we see when we drive to our local Black Gully Reserve and walk in the native bush, which is primarily silver beech forest. Native beeches aren’t deciduous so the bush looks much like this all year. The reserve is part of the Blue Mountain range, Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Our visit, 15 May 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Next pic by Nigel.

The finish of the walk, pic by Nigel.

There’s some old-fashioned cabins and this one on its own is pretty cute!

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)