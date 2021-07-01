Bush Walking

This is what we see when we drive to our local Black Gully Reserve and walk in the native bush, which is primarily silver beech forest. Native beeches aren’t deciduous so the bush looks much like this all year. The reserve is part of the Blue Mountain range, Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. Our visit, 15 May 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Next pic by Nigel.

The finish of the walk, pic by Nigel.

There’s some old-fashioned cabins and this one on its own is pretty cute!

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

2 thoughts on “Bush Walking

Add yours

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Google photo

You are commenting using your Google account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

Create a website or blog at WordPress.com

Up ↑

%d bloggers like this: