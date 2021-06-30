Kniphofia

The last kniphofias that I saw in autumn. I thought all of them had well-and-truly gone when I stumbled across these sheltered by a tree at Dunedin Botanic Garden. They are sometimes called red hot pokers or torch lilies. Photos taken by me on 19 May 2021. New Zealand.

Torch triumphant.

Another, thwarted …

The winner takes it all
The loser’s standing small
Beside the victory
That’s her destiny

Verse from: The Winner Takes It All
Songwriters: Andersson Benny Goran Bror / Ulvaeus Bjoern K

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

3 thoughts on “Kniphofia

Add yours

  2. Still on my first cuppa, I misread your title as ‘knip-phobia,’ which left two questions: what’s a ‘knip,’ and why should anyone be afraid of it? Interesting that a Canadian I follow just posted a photo of these coming into bloom.

    Liked by 2 people

    Reply

    1. Kniphofias pop up all over the place in these parts, not just in gardens but road frontages, lining driveways, by farm fences. If a person was adverse to bright colours perhaps ‘kniphobia’ could be a thing!

      Like

      Reply

