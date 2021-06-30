The last kniphofias that I saw in autumn. I thought all of them had well-and-truly gone when I stumbled across these sheltered by a tree at Dunedin Botanic Garden. They are sometimes called red hot pokers or torch lilies. Photos taken by me on 19 May 2021. New Zealand.

Torch triumphant.

Another, thwarted …

The winner takes it all

The loser’s standing small

Beside the victory

That’s her destiny

Verse from: The Winner Takes It All

Songwriters: Andersson Benny Goran Bror / Ulvaeus Bjoern K

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)