Orange Passionfruit

When we visited Dunedin Botanic Garden in May and again in June, the orange fruits on our native passionfruit vine were beautifully displayed at the front of the propagation facility. All of my photos were taken 12 June. The second photo, taken by Nigel, may have been taken in May. Dunedin, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Native passionfruit, endemic to New Zealand. Passiflora tetrandra. Kōhia.

~ I really enjoyed seeing these beautiful bright orange fruits.

Photo taken by Nigel … propagation facility and me on the footpath.

******************

Further Reading

A wonderful web page about traditional uses by Māori, at the Ngāi Tahu website:

He Aitaka a Tāne | A handsome climber

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

keywords: passion fruit