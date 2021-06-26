These photos were taken from the path in front of the propagation house, only a few years old, of the Dunedin Botanic Garden. On the opposite side of the road is the native plant collection. The long narrow garden in front of the propagation facility, shown below, is planted in natives. It’s lovely! New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The nīkau (Rhopalostylis sapida) is a palm tree endemic to New Zealand.

“It holds an important place in the hearts and minds of many New Zealanders, including children, who have been known to use the discarded fronds as natural toboggans to race down grassy slopes.”

Yes .. I’ve done that! The quote is from this page which offers more information and photos.

I took this photo on 12 June …

Nigel photographed me ‘working’ 🙂 See the strongly patterned fronds of young nīkau trees.

Propagation facility. See the native passionfruit to the right of the lancewoods. Photos taken 20 May.

Nigel, and the front of the propagation facility. Divaricating shrubs in foreground.

Nigel taking photos of the native passionfruit.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)