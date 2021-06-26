The native collection in the Dunedin Botanic Garden is simply outstanding. We regularly visit in order to enjoy the beauty and learn about the various species. They have an amazing variety of native plants, including many that we don’t normally see because they don’t naturally occur in the south. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Took these photos on 12 June 2021, early winter in New Zealand. I simply chose four that I thought looked interesting or colourful, and I particularly like how the first one turned out 🙂

The first two pics were taken in front of the new Propagation House, across the road from the native plant collection. The last two pics were taken in the native garden.

Native passionfruit, endemic to New Zealand. Passiflora tetrandra. Kōhia.

Lancewood, the ‘fierce’ one. Pseudopanax ferox. Horoeka.

Teucrium parvifolium.

I found an ODT article about NZ’s divaricating shrubs and it had a paragraph about the Teucrium parvifolium in the botanic garden, with a photo of the shrub when it’s in leaf. ~my photo with more stem and less leaves gives a much better idea of the ‘old gold’ look. Here’s the paragraph: “Teucrium parvifolium (pictured) – A rarity, seldom encountered in the wild. It forms a compact blob, the colour of old gold. Its square stems give it away as a member of the mint family.”

Native grass flower heads shining in the afternoon sunshine.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)