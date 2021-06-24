Major Sales Push

This is an exhibit that I particularly enjoyed when I visited the Hurahia ana kā Whetū exhibition at the Dunedin Public Art Gallery on 13 June 2021. Untitled (1994), by Peter Robinson. I’ve included a photo of the information about the artwork, at the end of the post. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

What I saw first …

Back wall …

The other side wall …

And a peep inside ..

Had to laugh when I wandered around to the front and looked inside!

Looked online for info about the artist and decided on this link because it has some interesting images of other work he’s done, and if you click on an image you’ll get more info about that work. This page is via Auckland Art Gallery. If you want more info about the artist I’ll leave you to do your own searching, there seems to be a fair bit out there and some of it is pretty interesting.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)