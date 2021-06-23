There are many species of Oxalis and most are terribly invasive and difficult to control or eradicate, but some are so pretty! When I was wandering through the amazing rock garden in Dunedin Botanic Garden on 20 May 2021, these captured my attention. Oxalis purpurea (exotic). New Zealand.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)