Oxalis purpurea

There are many species of Oxalis and most are terribly invasive and difficult to control or eradicate, but some are so pretty! When I was wandering through the amazing rock garden in Dunedin Botanic Garden on 20 May 2021, these captured my attention. Oxalis purpurea (exotic). New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

