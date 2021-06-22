Bobbly Tree

We were driving from Moa Flat toward Heriot when I spotted this unusual tree, up a bank and by the fence of a farm paddock. You’d think it was topiary, cloud pruning perhaps, but that seems unlikely in this situation. Something of a mystery but very interesting irrespective of whether it’s a natural phenomenon or the result of human intervention! West Otago, New Zealand. 02 June 2021.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)