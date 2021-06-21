A bit of fun today, in response to blog-friend Mike Powell whose posts are full of facts, fun and fabulous fotos! This morning on Facebook I found he’d posted a photo showing the yellow-centre detail of a daisy and he said: “Yesterday morning I spotted this tiny green metallic sweat bee on a Shasta daisy in the garden of my neighbor and fellow photographer Cindy Dyer. Ever since then I have had an irresistible urge for an egg fried sunny-side up.” 🙂

First up, for a header photo here’s a shot I took at our local cafe in town, in 2019 when they had these painted rocks sitting on their wooden bar counter. Egg, streaky bacon, and more …

On Saturday morning in Gore (Southland, New Zealand) we called into the Eastern Southland Art Gallery and I asked Nigel to photograph this particular exhibit as I really liked it. That was fortunate because now I have the opportunity to serve Mike fried egg and streaky bacon, if only in words … I offer a poem by the late Māori writer and poet Hone Tuwhare.

Click on photo to enlarge.

**********

Sun-rise

poem by Hone Tuwhare

Dawn:

dawn-supper, dawn-breaker.

Ah, love

I’m a dog cold-nosing

snuffling, wet-nosing

quiescent folds of inching

flesh blooping a white

rabbit zig-zagging

bob-tailing off: splat.

Pale anaemic streak-marks

in a bacon-rasher sky,

crinkle-edged. One

fried egg coming up.

**********

Mike Powell’s ‘fried egg’ Shasta daisy photo can be seen at this blogpost:

[Link:] Bee and daisy

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019, 2021)