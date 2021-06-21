A bit of fun today, in response to blog-friend Mike Powell whose posts are full of facts, fun and fabulous fotos! This morning on Facebook I found he’d posted a photo showing the yellow-centre detail of a daisy and he said: “Yesterday morning I spotted this tiny green metallic sweat bee on a Shasta daisy in the garden of my neighbor and fellow photographer Cindy Dyer. Ever since then I have had an irresistible urge for an egg fried sunny-side up.” 🙂
First up, for a header photo here’s a shot I took at our local cafe in town, in 2019 when they had these painted rocks sitting on their wooden bar counter. Egg, streaky bacon, and more …
On Saturday morning in Gore (Southland, New Zealand) we called into the Eastern Southland Art Gallery and I asked Nigel to photograph this particular exhibit as I really liked it. That was fortunate because now I have the opportunity to serve Mike fried egg and streaky bacon, if only in words … I offer a poem by the late Māori writer and poet Hone Tuwhare.
Sun-rise
poem by Hone Tuwhare
Dawn:
dawn-supper, dawn-breaker.
Ah, love
I’m a dog cold-nosing
snuffling, wet-nosing
quiescent folds of inching
flesh blooping a white
rabbit zig-zagging
bob-tailing off: splat.
Pale anaemic streak-marks
in a bacon-rasher sky,
crinkle-edged. One
fried egg coming up.
Mike Powell’s ‘fried egg’ Shasta daisy photo can be seen at this blogpost:
[Link:] Bee and daisy
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2019, 2021)
I love the fried egg etc! A nice find. Thanks for sharing.
My pleasure Sue, I’m glad you loved it!
Thanks, Liz, for your delightful response to my posting. I love those painted rocks that you featured–they are so whimsical and are something that I would actually buy if I saw them for sale. I enjoyed the poem a lot and can relate to its evocative imagery, though I must confess that I generally prefer my eggs scrambled and not fried. 🙂
The painted rock breakfast and poem both make me laugh! ~the idea of bacon-rasher sky and a fried egg coming up .. so imaginative and funny 🙂
Those painted rocks are cute and they remind me of a present my grandparents would bring when they visited from ‘the far south’…plates of what looked like a breakfast fry-up: egg, bacon, tomato etc. all actually carefully made from sugar and food colouring. These always amazed us wee kids – and of course we enjoyed scoffing them!
I bet you did! Such an interesting story Ann, I don’t remember anyone doing sweet treats that looked like breakfast!
They were quite a strange thing really – probably a product of their time (long ago), when novelty was very popular here. They must have been terrible for our teeth!
Very cool Liz! What a creative & amusing & kinda perfect response!
I broke into this big grin when I read your comment, I mean, I just so agree with you!
ps. Oops, I didn’t mean to sound like a big pat on the back to myself (blush), it’s like Russian dolls in a way – Mike, me, Hone and the person who did the necklace, all these layers of responses, and that’s what I love and got carried away with 🙂
