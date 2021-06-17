Creativi-Tee

When I was in Dunedin Public Art Gallery on 13 June I saw colourful patterns on the wall in the children’s activity room. As usual I was drawn to the colour like a moth to flame and found a large wall area with colourful solid pins inserted into holes. I pulled out one of the pins and to my surprise it was a golf tee! The person in the photo was making a design while her family sat at a nearby table. She gave me the ok to put this pic on my blog. ~New Zealand.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

5 thoughts on “Creativi-Tee

Add yours

  1. What an interesting concept. My dad was a golfer, so there always were tees around the house, but I don’t remember doing anything creative with them.

    In other news that might interest you, an escaped pet wallaby was found in a Texas hill country town where I often stop to get pie from a shop called Bumdoodlers. It was captured and returned to its owner unharmed.

    1. I was stunned to find they were golf tees, it was so funny! I’m glad the wallaby was found, they’re a pest animal down here. The really funny thing is a shop called ‘Bumdoodlers’!!! Far out, what a strange name. And tell me, when you say ‘pie’ what do you mean … we have different types but ‘a pie’ often refers to a hand-size single meal pastry pie with mince or steak filling – always available hot in a pie warmer in dairies, small grocery stores and fuel station shops, like they’re a go-to, food-on-the-run staple for us. We also buy or make family-size meat pies and sweet dessert pies like apple pie!

      1. When we say ‘pie,’ most people mean a full-sized sweet pie: fruit, like apple or cherry, or custard, like coconut or chocolate cream. Pecan pie is a staple, but it’s rarely found in such shops, because everyone tends to prefer their family recipes for that one. It’s basically a lot of chopped pecans combined with a filling of sugar, butter, and eggs.

        1. Thank you! There’s an Italian restaurant in Dunedin that offers pecan pie on their dessert menu and we often choose it if we have a sweet, really delicious! 🙂

