Creativi-Tee

When I was in Dunedin Public Art Gallery on 13 June I saw colourful patterns on the wall in the children’s activity room. As usual I was drawn to the colour like a moth to flame and found a large wall area with colourful solid pins inserted into holes. I pulled out one of the pins and to my surprise it was a golf tee! The person in the photo was making a design while her family sat at a nearby table. She gave me the ok to put this pic on my blog. ~New Zealand.
Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
What an interesting concept. My dad was a golfer, so there always were tees around the house, but I don’t remember doing anything creative with them.
In other news that might interest you, an escaped pet wallaby was found in a Texas hill country town where I often stop to get pie from a shop called Bumdoodlers. It was captured and returned to its owner unharmed.
I was stunned to find they were golf tees, it was so funny! I’m glad the wallaby was found, they’re a pest animal down here. The really funny thing is a shop called ‘Bumdoodlers’!!! Far out, what a strange name. And tell me, when you say ‘pie’ what do you mean … we have different types but ‘a pie’ often refers to a hand-size single meal pastry pie with mince or steak filling – always available hot in a pie warmer in dairies, small grocery stores and fuel station shops, like they’re a go-to, food-on-the-run staple for us. We also buy or make family-size meat pies and sweet dessert pies like apple pie!
When we say ‘pie,’ most people mean a full-sized sweet pie: fruit, like apple or cherry, or custard, like coconut or chocolate cream. Pecan pie is a staple, but it’s rarely found in such shops, because everyone tends to prefer their family recipes for that one. It’s basically a lot of chopped pecans combined with a filling of sugar, butter, and eggs.
Thank you! There’s an Italian restaurant in Dunedin that offers pecan pie on their dessert menu and we often choose it if we have a sweet, really delicious! 🙂
The kind of hand pie you mention is also around, but it’s known either as a ‘fried pie’ or an empanada, which can be either sweet or savory.
