Creativi-Tee

When I was in Dunedin Public Art Gallery on 13 June I saw colourful patterns on the wall in the children’s activity room. As usual I was drawn to the colour like a moth to flame and found a large wall area with colourful solid pins inserted into holes. I pulled out one of the pins and to my surprise it was a golf tee! The person in the photo was making a design while her family sat at a nearby table. She gave me the ok to put this pic on my blog. ~New Zealand.

Text and photo by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)