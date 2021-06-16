White Duck Tale

I was walking a garden path toward the main pond at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 28 April when I spotted this white duck with its ordinary duck companions. I hung around getting a series of photos, it was such a pretty and interesting bird. So this is a little story of the white duck, although I got the feeling it was a reluctant subject. New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
Docile.
Big feet (long nails).
Best foot forward.
Me first!
The rest of you just follow.
Dynamic duo.
Actually, I just want some peace and quiet.
You dare defy me? .. I’ll teach you!
Dithering duck. Dapper.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
This made me smile: “white duck with its ordinary duck companions.” Around here, it’s the white duck that’s considered quite ordinary and hardly worthy of comment. It looks like yours might be a Pekin, a domesticated duck derived from the mallard, and brought to the United States from China in the nineteenth century; their mallard heritage probably helps to explain why they enjoy hanging out with wild mallards when they can.
A friend has several of them on her little acreage, and they’re given to following us around when we go out to pick veggies. Another friend had two of them as pets when he was young. When they moved to Houston from the country, they dug a pond for the ducks in their back yard. Of course the pair was named Daisy and Donald. They’d follow him to school every day, then fly home. At the end of the day, they’d be at the schoolhouse door to meet him and follow him home. From his telling, some of the neighbors thought they were nuts, but no one complained.
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a delightful story! Thank you Linda. We have mallards everywhere but to see white ducks is pretty special here 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
What a very accomodating duck. Of course, as a resident of a botanical garden it has probably grown used to people. Still you were able to capture some nice shots of it.
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ha! it led me a merry chase and then took all its annoyance out on that other poor duck – talk about a vicious fight! It was worth hanging around though, to get the pics 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
I would not have guessed that you had to chase it or that it was displeased. 🙂
LikeLiked by 1 person
😀
LikeLiked by 1 person
Ducks are important! Across the ‘Tasman Pond’ we have a special kind of relationship, to both the bird and the author.
https://leunig.com.au/ and https://catrionarichards.wordpress.com/2013/10/20/michael-leunig-invites-us-to-consult-our-inner-duck/
LikeLiked by 1 person
Fascinating! that’s a very sweet white duck, thanks for the interesting link.
LikeLike