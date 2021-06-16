White Duck Tale

I was walking a garden path toward the main pond at Dunedin Botanic Garden on 28 April when I spotted this white duck with its ordinary duck companions. I hung around getting a series of photos, it was such a pretty and interesting bird. So this is a little story of the white duck, although I got the feeling it was a reluctant subject. New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Docile.

Big feet (long nails).

Best foot forward.

Me first!

The rest of you just follow.

Dynamic duo.

Actually, I just want some peace and quiet.

You dare defy me? .. I’ll teach you!

Dithering duck. Dapper.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)