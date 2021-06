Recently we were driving back from Moa Flat toward Heriot when we got these dramatic views looking over toward the Blue Mountains at Tapanui. We knew the light wouldn’t last long and Nigel quickly took a shot through the windscreen (1st photo below) and the other two were taken outside of the car. West Otago, New Zealand.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)