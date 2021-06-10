Go With The Flow

Not far from Tapanui as we drive north on the highway, there’s a long line of our native cabbage trees. On this particular day there was also a very strong relentless wind, it held so steady that the trees were given no respite. This meant that their leaves steadily flowed in the wind without bouncing back into place. West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

~photos by Nigel

Cabbage tree, Cordyline australis, tī kōuka. Truly a kiwi icon!

The cabbage tree is endemic to New Zealand, good info at this DOC page.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

