Centre Stage

Yesterday on our local walk Nigel had stopped to photograph this group of mostly-natives and I thought I’d take some photos too, while I waited. His primary purpose was to get photos of the robust climber and I was interested in the overall scene. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

The robust climbing plants at either end make me think of theatre curtains with the main actors on-stage being New Zealand cabbage trees, Cordyline australis, or tī kōuka.

When I took the first shot I knew I had Nigel in the frame, didn’t know about me 😀

The two smaller weedy-looking plants are in fact pest plants, Himalayan honeysuckle.

Their flower bracts did look nice though, in the glow of the late sunshine.

The cabbage tree is endemic to New Zealand, good info at this DOC page.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)