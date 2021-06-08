Evening Pastoral

Today we were blessed with another beautifully fine winter day and in the late afternoon we did a long walk, to yesterday’s location but this time we walked to the end of the country road. I took these photos only slightly further along the road from where yesterday’s were shot (the last photo shows the same line of trees). Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
With the first three photos I’m photographing the pastoral scene that I can see as I look away from yesterday’s line of trees – they’re behind me. In the last photo I turn back to capture the line of trees again.
These photos are best viewed large-size.
Country road heading in the direction of the Blue Mountains.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
No matter which of the first three photos I choose to look at, Liz, my eyes are drawn to that beautiful two-tiered tree. I especially like the third image with the hills to the left and the smaller trees helping to balance out and highlight the two-tiered tree. There are also wonderful details that I enjoy like the fence line and the shadows.
Oh I had to grin as I read this comment Mike – that’s also my favourite *and* you touched on all the things I like about it 😀
That’s fun to hear, Liz, because so often the reactions of others is unpredictable and very subjective. I often wonder what others see when they look at my images and it is often difficult to get good feedback (partly because it is difficult for many to articulate the reasons why they like what they like). Fairly often in my postings I will include a sentence or two about what I like about an image in an effort to stimulate others to ask themselves the same question. In many ways the person who did not take the photograph is in a better position to look at it objectively–the photographer has a certain amount of emotional energy invested in the capturing and processing of the image that may cloud his/her judgement.
