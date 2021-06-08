Evening Pastoral

Today we were blessed with another beautifully fine winter day and in the late afternoon we did a long walk, to yesterday’s location but this time we walked to the end of the country road. I took these photos only slightly further along the road from where yesterday’s were shot (the last photo shows the same line of trees). Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand.

With the first three photos I’m photographing the pastoral scene that I can see as I look away from yesterday’s line of trees – they’re behind me. In the last photo I turn back to capture the line of trees again.

Country road heading in the direction of the Blue Mountains.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)