Branching Out

Trees looking lovely on a gorgeous winter afternoon. We’d walked out beyond the edge of town and up a road that runs through farms. Tapanui, West Otago, New Zealand. ~ photos taken today.

I didn’t bring my camera but asked Nigel to take these photos because the trees looked so nice. Those hills are part of the Blue Mountains that background Tapanui.

When we walked up to the trees I loved the look of the branches and asked Nigel to get a photo of them. He aimed at the very tops and actually sat on the road while holding the camera straight up, in order to get this next shot. It turned out very well. I couldn’t get over the beautiful clear blue sky we had today!

I asked for the camera and took an angle I wanted, simply leaving the camera on the same manual settings he’d had it on and not even changing the focus. Fortunately I got what I wanted … I loved the spreading branches, the white contrast with the shadowed areas, and all of this against the blue sky.

We turned to head home and I asked Nigel to also photograph this tree on the other side of the road, it was lit really well by the afternoon sunshine and shone so white!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel and Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)