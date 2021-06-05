Fun Front Fence

When we were over on the East Coast last week we spied this eye-catching front fence decorated with critters, and flowers. Adorable! South Island, New Zealand.
Birds adorned both ends of the fence.
Playful bugs!
Text by Liz, photos by Nigel;
Exploring Colour (2021)
What a delightful way to show the house number. I am sure that it brings a smile to all how pass by that house.
A fun experience for residents and visitors alike!
