Sutton Salt Lake

Nigel visited this salt lake on 27 May 2021, I wasn’t with him. The lake had no water. He told me he took the photo from the eastern shore of the lake with the view toward the west. This is on the eastern side of the Rock and Pillar Range and a little south of Middlemarch. Dunedin, Otago, New Zealand.

Click on the photo to enlarge.

There’s good information online about the salt lake if you’d like to know more:

Sutton Salt Lake, Otago has great info and photos ~via University of Otago.

Text by Liz, photo by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

