After leaving Stanleys Hotel at Macraes we headed out of the village in the direction of Middlemarch, the next leg of our homeward journey. The weather had worsened and it was steady light rain. Nigel leaned out of the car to get these photos for me as I was entranced by the old cart parked in the shed. Photos taken Sat 29 May 2021. Waitaki district, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Notice the old stone fence posts. Not uncommon in this region.

More stone fence posts in this next shot.

The overall scene as we headed out of Macraes.

Another rustic scene, a shed that looks like it may have been a cob cottage – it has cob wall remnants, with an old spreading tree nearby.

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)