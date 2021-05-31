Butter and Egg Rd

After leaving Macraes, we drove along Macraes Road toward Middlemarch and along the way we passed this side road. I glanced at the sign and realised we’d found an old friend .. Butter and Egg Road. Nigel had photographed this same spot when we were in the area in 2009! 🙂

From a description of a Cromwell Museum booklet: ‘Discover Macraes Through the Butter and Egg Trail’ I found how this road came to be named (most proud of my achievement!). Quote: “A 28 page booklet including many black and white photographs travelling on the Butter and Egg Road which derives its name from this being the most convenient route by which the pioneering womenfolk of Moonlight carried their butter, eggs and other saleable produce to market.”

You can see Nigel’s 2009 photos of the same location in this 2018 post: Butter and Egg Road. Back then I didn’t know how the road got its name and down in the Comments section fellow bloggers shared a few ideas!

If you want to see this on Google Maps it’s under ‘Butter And Egg Road, Moonlight’. Yep, this sub-district of Waitaki is named Moonlight!

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)