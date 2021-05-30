Cosy coffee stop on our homeward journey yesterday from Palmerston, East Otago. Stanleys Hotel, Macraes. New Zealand. “Since 1882”. The warmth of the fire much appreciated on what was a grey, cold, rainy day.

This is a remote old gold mining area, now a major modern gold mining area.

Thanks to Nigel for taking these pics at my request. I wasn’t in a photo-taking mood yesterday. Occasionally I have days like that! Saturday 29 May, homeward journey from Palmerston, East Otago.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The hotel has a motto “While I live I crow”.

And I say YEAH! 😀

The fine company I keep …

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)