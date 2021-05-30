Stanleys Hotel

Cosy coffee stop on our homeward journey yesterday from Palmerston, East Otago. Stanleys Hotel, Macraes. New Zealand. “Since 1882”. The warmth of the fire much appreciated on what was a grey, cold, rainy day.

This is a remote old gold mining area, now a major modern gold mining area.

Thanks to Nigel for taking these pics at my request. I wasn’t in a photo-taking mood yesterday. Occasionally I have days like that! Saturday 29 May, homeward journey from Palmerston, East Otago.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

The hotel has a motto “While I live I crow”.
And I say YEAH! 😀

The fine company I keep …

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)

