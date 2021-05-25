Particularly nasty and tenacious native vine that literally hangs around in our bush waiting to catch hold of the unwary walker. Rubus species (blackberry relative). The first four photos are from a walk we did in Black Gully Reserve near Tapanui on Sunday afternoon (23 May). West Otago, New Zealand.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

Here we have native beech trees (evergreen), a native lancewood tree in the centre (odd-looking thing with long strappy leaves), and a bush lawyer vine along the bottom of the photo and on the RHS.

Detail of bush lawyer. In getting these pics to show you, I got snagged in three different places on my jacket. When you get snagged you have to stay totally still and then very carefully unhook yourself from the back-bent barbs. They’re as sharp as can be. If careless in disentangling yourself you risk damage to clothing (or if it’s got you by the skin, well, you have to be ultra-careful to avoid bloody streaks on your skin).

Here’s a good backlit pic that clearly shows the little nasties.

You can see how dense they get. You avoid them, you don’t push through.

It’s the trailing ends with thin stems that are likely to trap the unwary. They’re plenty prickly but not necessarily very visible, like if they’re hanging out from the foliage of a straggly small tree or shrub.

Here’s another example of bush lawyer that I photographed in The Catlins with my cellphone in Nov 2018.

It’s a plant you don’t mess with!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2018-2021)