From 19 May, rosehips from Dunedin Botanic Garden; they’re another joy of autumn! New Zealand. The first and last photos are of a hybrid musk bred by Pemberton, ‘Kathleen’ UK 1922. A NZer on twitter today wrote ‘friendhips’ instead of ‘friendships’ and now I can’t help thinking of rosehips as ‘friendhips’ 🙂

Text and photos by Liz, Exploring Colour (2021)