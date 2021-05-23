Beautiful Ginkgo biloba tree, stunning in the autumn season. This one’s near the duck pond at Dunedin Botanic Garden, photographed on two different recent visits. ~aka ginkgo, gingko or maidenhair tree.
~ first two photos taken 20 May.
~ second two photos taken 12 May.
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
This (at least partly) golden gingko is brilliant, Liz. I remember gingko trees from Germany, but don’t recall seeing them in Colorado. I just looked it up–they can be grown here as well. I will have to pay closer attention to find one.
I hope you can hunt some out Tanja!
I hope so too, Liz!
I have friends who swear by Ginko Biloba as a remedy for various conditions and ailments. I’m not much of an herbalist myself; I’ll just enjoy seeing the tree.
Yes, the trees are lovely! I don’t know anything about the efficacy or otherwise of their use as a health remedy.
