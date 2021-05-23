Beautiful Ginkgo biloba tree, stunning in the autumn season. This one’s near the duck pond at Dunedin Botanic Garden, photographed on two different recent visits. ~aka ginkgo, gingko or maidenhair tree.

~ first two photos taken 20 May.

~ second two photos taken 12 May.

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)