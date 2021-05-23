Fantabulous Fantail

A chirpy chatterer accompanied us for much of our walk today. Fantails tend to hang around when you’re walking, hoping to grab insects from the disturbed leaf litter. I was keen to get shots of the tail fanned-out wide because some of you were interested in this and I didn’t get such a shot for my previous fantail post. These energetic little birds rarely sit still so it was challenging but I do have some not-too-bad tail pics! ~Black Gully Reserve, Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand. Sunday afternoon, 23 May 2021.
Click on photos to enlarge.
Fantail or pīwakawaka (endemic to New Zealand)
~Rhipidura fuliginosa fuliginosa is the South Island sub-species.
Typically talkative but this one chattered 19-to-the-dozen, constantly! And I couldn’t believe it perched on a lancewood leaf, haha 😀
Face and tail, not too bad. The sticks kinda look like antlers!
Bum-end of bird with silhouette of beech leaves through the tail feathers!
Now the bird’s upside-down, face sideways.
~you can see the white eyebrows, end of beak, and white chin-patch.
Fun company in the bush!
Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)
What a fun bird to come along on your walk! And a catchy name, pīwakawaka is great. I always think of turkeys or peacocks fanning out like this for a mating dance or display, but it looks like these little guys just like spreading out their feathers all the time?
LikeLike