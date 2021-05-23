Fantabulous Fantail

A chirpy chatterer accompanied us for much of our walk today. Fantails tend to hang around when you’re walking, hoping to grab insects from the disturbed leaf litter. I was keen to get shots of the tail fanned-out wide because some of you were interested in this and I didn’t get such a shot for my previous fantail post. These energetic little birds rarely sit still so it was challenging but I do have some not-too-bad tail pics! ~Black Gully Reserve, Tapanui, West Otago. New Zealand. Sunday afternoon, 23 May 2021.

Click on photos to enlarge.

Fantail or pīwakawaka (endemic to New Zealand)

~Rhipidura fuliginosa fuliginosa is the South Island sub-species.

Typically talkative but this one chattered 19-to-the-dozen, constantly! And I couldn’t believe it perched on a lancewood leaf, haha 😀

Face and tail, not too bad. The sticks kinda look like antlers!

Bum-end of bird with silhouette of beech leaves through the tail feathers!

Now the bird’s upside-down, face sideways.

~you can see the white eyebrows, end of beak, and white chin-patch.

Fun company in the bush!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)