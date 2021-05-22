Taieri Mouth

When we drive home via the south coast route from Dunedin we drive through Taieri Mouth before heading back inland. This is a small fishing town and it’s also very scenic. We had some food with us and stopped for a short break in our journey, 20 May 2021.

Fishing boats at the wharf.

The mouth of the river, almost to the ocean.

The water looks placid but wake lines behind the buoys reveal the current.

Although the bridge appears straight in my photo it’s really a lovely graceful arc – the town’s fortunate to have such a beautiful two-lane bridge!

Text and photos by Liz; Exploring Colour (2021)

