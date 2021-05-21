Rock Sea Sky

After exploring the east side of the first beach island we skirted around to see what lay beyond. We found another beach island and some fabulous rocks. Ocean View, Dunedin, New Zealand. ~from our short visit yesterday when we stopped on our way home from Dunedin.

Click on any photo to enlarge.

This is the first beach island we came to, which you’ve already seen in my last two posts. We walked around it to find another rock island with a little beach area between the two islands.

The second beach island.

The next two photos were taken by Nigel.

As we returned I took this shot of the succulent plant ‘waterfall’ (first beach island) and also thought the rock form was amazing.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)