Here’s the beach where we found the island ~as per yesterday’s post.
Lovely long white sand beach, waves, wildlife (an oystercatcher) and a beach island! Ocean View, Dunedin, New Zealand.
Click on any photo to enlarge.
From the carpark, on my way down to the beach with Nigel waiting.
View to the left after getting down there.
But we walked the opposite way, toward the rocks and beach islands.
One of these rocks had a bird feeding on it, turned out to be an oystercatcher.
And then to the first beach island. Nigel’s in the first two photos.
This last photo was taken by Nigel.
more photos will be posted in my next blog-post …
Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)
Wonderful shots, Liz. I especially liked the panoramic shot with just the sky, waves, rocks, and a little touch of sand showing
LikeLike
So much to see at the sea, Liz. What an interesting place.
LikeLike
What a fabulous spot!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Delightful surprise as we had no idea what to expect apart from the white sand!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Wow, again, Liz! That is gorgeous and so much going on. I love the composition of your first image, with the tall tree with fronds highlighting the left and Nigel looking so tiny in the v of the middle!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Thanks again Ellen, really appreciate getting this comment as well and it’s so nice to hear about what you like!
LikeLiked by 1 person
Oh, my. I could spend a few hours (days, weeks) in that place. It’s gorgeous.
LikeLiked by 1 person
You could stay in the south coast area and visit lots of different beach accesses – there’s so many turn-offs into little carparks! and we’re finding there’s plenty of variability in different spots 🙂
LikeLike