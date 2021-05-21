Here’s the beach where we found the island ~as per yesterday’s post.

Lovely long white sand beach, waves, wildlife (an oystercatcher) and a beach island! Ocean View, Dunedin, New Zealand.

From the carpark, on my way down to the beach with Nigel waiting.

View to the left after getting down there.

But we walked the opposite way, toward the rocks and beach islands.

One of these rocks had a bird feeding on it, turned out to be an oystercatcher.

And then to the first beach island. Nigel’s in the first two photos.

This last photo was taken by Nigel.

Text by Liz, photos by Liz and Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)