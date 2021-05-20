Island Beach

Found this beautiful island on a beautiful beach. Today we took the coast route home from Dunedin, and we’ve passed this beach access before. I thought it looked very inviting but it’s one of those entrances that’s hard to spot in time and next thing you’ve already whizzed past. Today we decided to turn around and go explore! New Zealand.

Click on either photo to enlarge.

The beach name is actually Ocean Beach. My title refers to the idyllic little island we came across when we walked along the beach. Nigel took these photos while I was taking mine 🙂

Text by Liz, photos by Nigel; Exploring Colour (2021)