Autumn Pool Colours

In the rock garden at Dunedin Botanic Garden, New Zealand. Today /by Liz.

6 thoughts on “Autumn Pool Colours

    1. Thank you Louella! I’m glad I took them, I was very close to not ‘being able to be bothered’ climbing up onto the rocks from the path in order to get the shots.

  3. Beautiful colors and textures, Liz, on the leaves as well as on the moss and lichen on the rocks. I couldn’t help but notice the shapes of the leaves. Are some of them from a gingko tree? The yellow, fan-shaped ones remind me of the leaves I have seen on gingko trees.

    1. Yes thank you Mike, I’m sure those are indeed gingko leaves and the red leaves look like they’re from Cercis canadensis ‘Forest Pansy’ [or as you informed me Eastern Redbud] 🙂

