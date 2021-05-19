Autumn Pool Colours

colours (red), natural phenomena, nature (water), parks and gardens
autumn, botanic garden, bright, color, colour, colours (red), fallen leaves, garden, leaves, mosses and lichens, natural phenomena, nature (water), park, parks and gardens, red, red berries, rock garden, rocks, seasons, shape, water, wet
Nice composition!
A lovely shot, Liz. 😊
Thank you Louella! I’m glad I took them, I was very close to not ‘being able to be bothered’ climbing up onto the rocks from the path in order to get the shots.
Beautiful colors and textures, Liz, on the leaves as well as on the moss and lichen on the rocks. I couldn’t help but notice the shapes of the leaves. Are some of them from a gingko tree? The yellow, fan-shaped ones remind me of the leaves I have seen on gingko trees.
Yes thank you Mike, I’m sure those are indeed gingko leaves and the red leaves look like they’re from Cercis canadensis ‘Forest Pansy’ [or as you informed me Eastern Redbud] 🙂
Thanks, Liz. I am not very good at identifying leaves, but gingko leaves are pretty distinctive. 🙂
